L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,529 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 963.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,778,000 after acquiring an additional 413,891 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,499,000 after acquiring an additional 351,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after acquiring an additional 138,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.57.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $169.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -143.79 and a beta of 2.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

