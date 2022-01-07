L & S Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $644.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $628.27. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $517.37 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.72.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.