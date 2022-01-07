L & S Advisors Inc Has $2.27 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $54.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.