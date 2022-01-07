MEMBERS Trust Co Has $572,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 3,878 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 101.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $253.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.95 and its 200-day moving average is $226.88. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $254.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

