MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 1,112 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $358.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.