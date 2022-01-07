Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $219,000 Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 69.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NAT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAT. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

NYSE NAT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $321.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. On average, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

