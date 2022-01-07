Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $116.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

