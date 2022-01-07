Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $305,000 Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $565,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,424,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.01. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.