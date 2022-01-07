Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stake Boosted by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,483 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,138 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 19,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -877.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

