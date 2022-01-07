Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $464,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.27.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $162.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

