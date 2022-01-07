Summit Global Investments Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 29,839 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSK. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.