Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $235.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.69 and a 200 day moving average of $232.83. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $201.02 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $443,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

