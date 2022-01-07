Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,226 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 388.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of VNO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. 15,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,266. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

