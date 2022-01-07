Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 370,000 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 370,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,362,000. Macy’s makes up about 2.7% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Macy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $5,141,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 164.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 688,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

M stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.49. 123,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

