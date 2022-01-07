Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,509. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

