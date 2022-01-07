Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Reaches $0.78 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $84,733.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

