Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.