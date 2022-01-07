ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 50.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.