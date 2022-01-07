JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $5,927,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 163,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $13.73 on Friday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.