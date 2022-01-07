Concord Wealth Partners Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $124.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

