Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $45.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $46.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.