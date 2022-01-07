Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 39.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Humana by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Humana by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.88.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $367.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.28 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.92 and its 200 day moving average is $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

