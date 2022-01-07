Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 2,831 Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $25,091,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $2,364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the third quarter worth $1,220,000.

ERTH stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $83.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15.

