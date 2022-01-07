Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,800 shares, a decline of 60.1% from the November 30th total of 2,196,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,446,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:LLKKF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. Lake Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Lake Resources in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lake Resources NL is a lithium exploration company, which is focused on exploring lithium basins and pegmatites in Argentina. Its projects include Olaroz and Cauchari, Paso, located in Jujuy; and Kachi, located in Catamarca provinces. The company was founded on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

