Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed Sells 345 Shares

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $4.44 on Friday, hitting $132.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,112. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.56 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.12 and a twelve month high of $225.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.