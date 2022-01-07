Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 13.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.72 and its 200-day moving average is $118.15. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 27,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total transaction of $3,136,765.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,554 shares of company stock worth $71,897,221 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

