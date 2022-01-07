ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,900 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the third quarter worth about $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the last quarter. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a current ratio of 66.69. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $992.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

