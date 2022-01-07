Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter.

BSJN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,771. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32.

