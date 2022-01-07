Avestar Capital LLC Buys 1,466 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 60,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,295. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.95. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.56 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.