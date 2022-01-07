Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.75. 73,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,881. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lindsay by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

LNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

