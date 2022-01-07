Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 63 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

NYSE GS opened at $396.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.