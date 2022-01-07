Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

