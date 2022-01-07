Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.15. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

In other news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total value of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

