Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Stock Position Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,947,000 after acquiring an additional 51,042 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 192,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist raised their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

NYSE RF opened at $24.59 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

