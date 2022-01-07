Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

