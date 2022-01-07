Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Acquired by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,486,000 after buying an additional 957,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,359,000 after buying an additional 269,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after buying an additional 481,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after buying an additional 303,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,194,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after buying an additional 158,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,400 shares of company stock worth $134,828 in the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.43.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $27.57 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.