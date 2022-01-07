Saturna Capital CORP Reduces Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 144.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Hasbro stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.61. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.