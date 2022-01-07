Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies makes up about 2.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,658,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 12.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $487.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,871. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total transaction of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.