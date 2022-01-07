Progressive Investment Management Corp Buys 152 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Etsy comprises about 1.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Etsy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,156. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $219.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.80 and a 1 year high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

