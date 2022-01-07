Progressive Investment Management Corp Invests $372,000 in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 559,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $867,000.

BAB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,004. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

