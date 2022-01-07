We Are One Seven LLC Has $4.25 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after buying an additional 818,500 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

LOW traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.59. The stock had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,029. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $171.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

