We Are One Seven LLC Sells 381 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.95. 37,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,991. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day moving average of $304.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

