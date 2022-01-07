JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $3.60 Million in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 501,972 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000. CEMEX comprises approximately 0.5% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,820,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,915,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,695,000 after buying an additional 3,906,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 876.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,520,000 after buying an additional 3,688,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CEMEX by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after buying an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,882,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

CEMEX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,162. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

