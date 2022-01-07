We Are One Seven LLC Reduces Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 17.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter worth about $17,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 14,130.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

NASDAQ PODD traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.76. 1,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,182. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average is $286.68. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $218.28 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -578.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

