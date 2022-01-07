Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 8.3% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $6.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,748.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,140. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,912.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,782.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

