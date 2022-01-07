Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 337.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashmore Group plc lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 31.0% during the second quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 241,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,221,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 100.1% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 76,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu by 3.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 68,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 328.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,257.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 185,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 172,056 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.12.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.02. 90,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,739. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its 200 day moving average is $161.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

