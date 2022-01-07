JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $1.46 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 46,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,805. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.