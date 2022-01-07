JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 58,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $361.95. 17,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $142.32 and a 12 month high of $362.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.48 and a 200 day moving average of $281.48.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

