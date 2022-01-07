JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd Invests $5.37 Million in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 226,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000. Global Ship Lease accounts for approximately 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the second quarter worth $199,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,953. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $829.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSL shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.