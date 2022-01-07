The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,308 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,037. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.77 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

